The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:GRX)

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

GRX stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $13.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.44.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

