The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $393.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $367.00 to $393.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.04% from the company’s current price.

EL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.78.

EL stock opened at $327.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.31, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $194.14 and a twelve month high of $336.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $319.52.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $1,288,109.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total value of $17,398,110.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,813 shares of company stock worth $99,231,472 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 49.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,308,000 after acquiring an additional 37,797 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 138.4% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 93.0% during the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

