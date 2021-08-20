The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target Raised to $480.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $445.00 to $480.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on COO. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $402.79.

Shares of COO stock opened at $442.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $406.73. The Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $294.93 and a 12 month high of $445.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,967,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,523,704,000 after purchasing an additional 17,773 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,727,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,477,051,000 after purchasing an additional 99,945 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,347,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $901,490,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in The Cooper Companies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,239,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,256,000 after buying an additional 83,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in The Cooper Companies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,102,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $833,059,000 after buying an additional 41,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

