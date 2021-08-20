The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 8.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.90. 125,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,634,468. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $33.79 and a twelve month high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 798 shares in the company, valued at $58,254. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $924,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,102,991.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 445,436 shares of company stock worth $32,474,713. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

