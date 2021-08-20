The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Sets New 52-Week High at $119.39

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 119.39 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 118.60 ($1.55), with a volume of 99561 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118.40 ($1.55).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 9.67 and a quick ratio of 9.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 116.79. The firm has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.55.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.54 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. The Bankers Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.08%.

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

