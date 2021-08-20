The AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

The AES (NYSE:AES) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AES has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of The AES from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The AES from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a positive rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a positive rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of AES opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The AES has a one year low of $17.13 and a one year high of $29.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.57, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The AES will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

In related news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of The AES stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $780,842.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of The AES stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,263,724.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,339 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,167.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 59,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,315,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,272,000 after buying an additional 603,900 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in The AES by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in The AES by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 296,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 38,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in The AES during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

