Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 77.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,069 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth $25,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 12,000.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 59.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PTC during the first quarter valued at $84,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTC. TheStreet downgraded PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.08.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $126.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.36 and a 52 week high of $153.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. On average, analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total value of $1,997,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,793,595.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760 in the last quarter. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

