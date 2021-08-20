Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 836 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 76,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

NYSE CAH opened at $51.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

