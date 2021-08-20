Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 19 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 466,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $266,371,000 after buying an additional 79,174 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 40.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,589,000 after buying an additional 56,670 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 532,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,970,000 after buying an additional 56,515 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth $33,002,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 18.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 288,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $165,068,000 after buying an additional 45,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

BIO stock opened at $776.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $687.15. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $472.84 and a twelve month high of $783.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

BIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.26, for a total value of $248,605.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.84, for a total value of $1,729,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,627 shares of company stock worth $4,242,627. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.