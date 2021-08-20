Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,766 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 302,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETRN. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1,154.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,631,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,756,000 after buying an additional 9,783,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 16.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,936,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,204,000 after buying an additional 5,898,457 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 24.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,650,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,345,000 after buying an additional 3,868,996 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5,030.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,396,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,441,000 after buying an additional 3,330,027 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 79.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,901,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,155,000 after buying an additional 2,616,897 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.57. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

ETRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

