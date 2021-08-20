Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,937 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.8% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.5% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PHM. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

PHM stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $63.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

