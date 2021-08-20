Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 11,334 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,003 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,334 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 336,596 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after acquiring an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter worth $6,859,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,826 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $49,503,000 after purchasing an additional 270,554 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in R1 RCM by 8,502.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,454 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 140,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in R1 RCM by 91.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 805,475 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after purchasing an additional 384,606 shares during the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCM opened at $19.14 on Friday. R1 RCM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.82.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.94 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 49.25%. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $10,910,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,481,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,152,854.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 2,412,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $59,206,332.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,789,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,773,986,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,419,646 shares of company stock valued at $386,646,893. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on RCM. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. R1 RCM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

