Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) PT Raised to $76.00

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) had its price target raised by Compass Point from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRNO. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.50.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $66.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $52.63 and a 1 year high of $69.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.73. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 65.58 and a beta of 0.56.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 4.29%. Research analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.56%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 485.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

