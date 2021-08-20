TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS TRSSF opened at $7.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.57. TerrAscend has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $16.25.

TRSSF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TerrAscend from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $17.75 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

