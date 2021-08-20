TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS TRSSF opened at $7.40 on Friday. TerrAscend has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.57.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of TerrAscend from $17.75 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TerrAscend currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.21.

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

