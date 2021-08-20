Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Short Interest Update

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 162,700 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the July 15th total of 211,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

TENX stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,586. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENX. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Tenax Therapeutics by 103.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 17,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tenax Therapeutics by 1,932,400.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 38,648 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tenax Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 19,302 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Tenax Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $296,000. 25.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.