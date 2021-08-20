Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) PT Lowered to $46.00 at B. Riley

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Telos’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TLS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Telos in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.63.

TLS stock opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. Telos has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 688.00.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Analysts expect that Telos will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kenneth F. Jr. Fagan sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $575,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,632.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rinaldi D. Pisani sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $6,450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 664,707 shares of company stock valued at $20,457,567. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Telos by 914.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 487,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,568,000 after purchasing an additional 439,118 shares during the period. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its position in Telos by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its position in Telos by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 631,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,476,000 after acquiring an additional 296,360 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Telos during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,010,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Telos by 88,716.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

