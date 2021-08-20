Telos Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Telos in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Telos’ FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Telos alerts:

TLS has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Telos in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $27.52 on Wednesday. Telos has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $41.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 688.00.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Telos by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,766,000 after buying an additional 1,758,644 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,270,000. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,010,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Telos by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,047,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,647,000 after buying an additional 812,526 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Telos by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,088,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,268,000 after buying an additional 799,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $38,604.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard C. Bailey sold 35,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,020,987.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,611.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 664,707 shares of company stock worth $20,457,567. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.