Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 73.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 85,051 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 557,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,180 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 115,023 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 814,925 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 438,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 13,575 shares during the last quarter. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.70 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

NYSE:VIV opened at $7.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.29. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $9.43.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.0637 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 5.8%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.36%.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

