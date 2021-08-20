Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,912 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $58,556,000 after acquiring an additional 137,834 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 9.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 15,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 62.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 3.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $135.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.74 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.59.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total transaction of $87,633.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,733.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $637,263.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,788 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,815. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TDOC. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.69.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.