TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 31,098 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of TechTarget worth $9,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTGT. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,658,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,078,000 after buying an additional 263,197 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 219,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,254,000 after buying an additional 41,630 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,289,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 529.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 31,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TTGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.38.

TTGT opened at $72.44 on Friday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.43 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 122.78 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.88.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $1,410,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 17,124 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $1,211,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,162 shares of company stock worth $3,217,028. 10.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

