TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the July 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TMVWY opened at $16.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.64. TeamViewer has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $29.82.

TMVWY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $16.69 price target on shares of TeamViewer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.69.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

