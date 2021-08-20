TD Securities Raises Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Price Target to C$1.65

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$1.55 to C$1.65 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DML. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.50 to C$1.90 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.20 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Denison Mines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$1.80 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denison Mines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.05.

DML opened at C$1.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -45.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.43. Denison Mines has a 52-week low of C$0.41 and a 52-week high of C$2.29.

In other Denison Mines news, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.59, for a total value of C$159,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$218,704.50. Insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $639,500 in the last ninety days.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

