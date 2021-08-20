TD Securities Cuts First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Price Target to C$20.00

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AG. Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

First Majestic Silver stock opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 0.98. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $24.01.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 16.67%. Research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,772,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $439,081,000 after buying an additional 5,883,449 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,423,000. Condire Management LP purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,035,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,186,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,511,229 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,942,000 after buying an additional 764,944 shares in the last quarter. 27.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

