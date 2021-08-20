TD Securities Boosts Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Price Target to C$135.00

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cogeco Communications has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.29.

Shares of CGEAF opened at $94.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.23. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of $69.98 and a 52-week high of $98.62.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

