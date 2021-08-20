TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 77.1% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

General Mills stock opened at $60.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

