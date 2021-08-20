TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 109.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,128,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 83.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 10.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Lam Research by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 79,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,350,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 6,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX stock opened at $577.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $623.33. The company has a market capitalization of $81.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $292.28 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.63.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

