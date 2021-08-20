TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $52,000 Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 136.8% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMB stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.81. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

