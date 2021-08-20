TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $105,000 Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth $31,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.61 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.18.

In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total transaction of $3,662,763.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 315,492 shares of company stock worth $116,842,501 over the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $332.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.61, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.20 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $371.98.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.