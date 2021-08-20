TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 2,246 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.1% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 36,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 41,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 114,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,807,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 12,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 11,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

JNJ stock opened at $178.57 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $179.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.66. The stock has a market cap of $470.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

