Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.08) Per Share

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies in a report released on Monday, August 16th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.83). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.15) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.74) EPS.

TSHA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.31.

Shares of TSHA stock opened at $16.29 on Thursday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.39 million and a P/E ratio of -4.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.37.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.25).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,179,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,234,000 after purchasing an additional 179,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $630,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,387,000. 44.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

