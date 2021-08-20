Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tattooed Chef Inc. is a plant-based food company offering portfolio of plant-based food products. The company’s products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls and cauliflower pizza crusts. Tattooed Chef Inc., formerly known as Forum Merger II Corporation, is based in PARAMOUNT, Calif. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTCF opened at $16.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 6.40. Tattooed Chef has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $28.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTCF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

