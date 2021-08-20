Target (NYSE:TGT) Board of Directors Initiates Share Repurchase Program

Target (NYSE:TGT) declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TGT traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $245.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,062,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,106. Target has a fifty-two week low of $143.38 and a fifty-two week high of $267.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $249.96.

Get Target alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Target will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TGT shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.80.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,912 shares of company stock worth $8,431,116. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.