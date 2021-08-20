Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $39.48. The company had a trading volume of 61,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,789,759. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.52.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.