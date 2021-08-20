Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Issues Earnings Results

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

Tapestry stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.39. 72,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,789,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.11.

Get Tapestry alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPR. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.52.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.