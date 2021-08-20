Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which focuses exclusively on developing, acquiring, owning and operating factory outlet centers. Since entering the factory outlet center business, they have become one of the largest owners and operators of factory outlet centers in the United States. “

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.33.

NYSE SKT opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.25, a PEG ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.03. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $22.40.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 4.78%. Analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

In other news, EVP Chad Perry sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $139,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 38.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.