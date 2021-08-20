Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Receives $3.54 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.54.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TNEYF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

OTCMKTS TNEYF opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $3.03.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

