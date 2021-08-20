T Christopher Uchida Sells 400 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $31,396.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, T Christopher Uchida sold 800 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total transaction of $46,410.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, T Christopher Uchida sold 2,100 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $158,697.00.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $83.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.03 and a beta of -0.29. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.72 million. Palomar had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Palomar by 13.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palomar by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

