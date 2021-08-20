T Christopher Uchida Sells 400 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $31,396.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 5th, T Christopher Uchida sold 800 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00.
- On Wednesday, July 21st, T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total transaction of $46,410.00.
- On Wednesday, June 30th, T Christopher Uchida sold 2,100 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $158,697.00.
Shares of PLMR stock opened at $83.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.03 and a beta of -0.29. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $121.87.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Palomar by 13.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palomar by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.
Palomar Company Profile
Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.
Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.