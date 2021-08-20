Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $313.00 to $314.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Synopsys traded as high as $310.66 and last traded at $306.71, with a volume of 15637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $290.63.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SNPS. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.46.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total value of $1,114,924.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,266,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $4,871,250.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,225. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 61.36, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

