Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target Raised to $350.00 at Robert W. Baird

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synopsys from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $302.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $308.46.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $315.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $280.42. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $193.55 and a 1 year high of $317.96.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $1,114,924.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at $5,266,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,068 shares of company stock worth $6,236,225 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Synopsys by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 137.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 3.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

