SYNC Network (SYNC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6,318.00

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0393 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. SYNC Network has a market cap of $4.67 million and approximately $6,318.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $233.67 or 0.00484216 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003570 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00011125 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $624.02 or 0.01293132 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 152,976,473 coins and its circulating supply is 118,898,490 coins. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

