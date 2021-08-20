Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Dean Warren Butler Sells 3,253 Shares of Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) insider Dean Warren Butler sold 3,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $538,566.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dean Warren Butler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Synaptics alerts:

On Monday, August 9th, Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of Synaptics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $127,875.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $166.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.70, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.23. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $74.47 and a 12-month high of $174.34.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYNA. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Synaptics by 23.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,008,000 after purchasing an additional 348,222 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Synaptics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Synaptics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Synaptics by 54.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.