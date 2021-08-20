Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Dean Warren Butler Sells 3,253 Shares of Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) insider Dean Warren Butler sold 3,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $538,566.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Dean Warren Butler also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 9th, Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of Synaptics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $127,875.00.
Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $166.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.70, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.23. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $74.47 and a 12-month high of $174.34.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYNA. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.08.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Synaptics by 23.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,008,000 after purchasing an additional 348,222 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Synaptics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Synaptics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Synaptics by 54.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.
About Synaptics
Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.
