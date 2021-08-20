Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Director Christopher Gerald Hutter Buys 4,990 Shares of Stock

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Director Christopher Gerald Hutter acquired 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.89 per share, with a total value of $54,341.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SYNL stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.30. Synalloy Co. has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Synalloy by 7.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synalloy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 81,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Synalloy by 14,179.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Synalloy by 29.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Synalloy during the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubes under the ASTI trade name, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

