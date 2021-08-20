Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Symrise AG manufactures, develops and sells fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic base materials and substances for the cosmetics industry. The company’s operating segments consists of Scent & Care and Flavor & Nutrition. Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas and also develops specific application processes for such substances. Flavor and Nutrition segment develops, produces and sells flavors which are used by customers in the production of food products and beverages. Its product includes perfume, cosmetics and food manufacturers to pharmaceutical companies and producers of nutritional supplements, pet food and baby food. The company operates primarily in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific and Latin America. Symrise AG is headquartered in Holzminden, Germany. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SYIEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Symrise has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SYIEY opened at $36.38 on Thursday. Symrise has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $37.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

