SVB Leerink Lowers Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) Price Target to $24.00

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) had its target price decreased by SVB Leerink from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Lava Therapeutics B.V.’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.57) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ LVTX opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.88. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $17.20.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lava Therapeutics B.V. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVTX. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

