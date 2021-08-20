SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 541,300 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 671,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

SIVB stock traded up $8.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $550.95. The company had a trading volume of 242,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $563.31. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $221.55 and a fifty-two week high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 31.34 EPS for the current year.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.74.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $217,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total value of $72,932.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,461.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and sold 27,716 shares valued at $16,127,786. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,618,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

