Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) Short Interest Update

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the July 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SOAC opened at $9.96 on Friday. Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,824,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,187,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $7,827,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $6,951,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $6,096,000. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

About Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

