Susquehanna Lowers Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Price Target to $36.00

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. raised Spirit Airlines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research raised Spirit Airlines from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE SAVE opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.89. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $859.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.67 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,847,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 159.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 39.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1,822.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 14,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

