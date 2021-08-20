sUSD Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. sUSD has a total market cap of $298.60 million and $13.93 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get sUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00057881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014907 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $411.26 or 0.00845980 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00048918 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002142 BTC.

sUSD Coin Profile

sUSD is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 298,269,941 coins. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.