SureRemit (RMT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $15,845.00

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 20th. One SureRemit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SureRemit has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. SureRemit has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $15,845.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00057911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.10 or 0.00137835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.11 or 0.00150164 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,697.48 or 1.00026369 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $450.10 or 0.00924524 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,283.33 or 0.06744082 BTC.

SureRemit Coin Profile

SureRemit launched on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

Buying and Selling SureRemit

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

